MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Touch a Truck is happening on Main Street from Collins Avenue to past Fourth Avenue NW in Mandan.

According to a news release, it’s taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

For the sake of the event, Main Street will close at 1 a.m. and will reopen at 4 p.m. for set up, the actual event, and for tear down. A small portion of the avenues in the area will also be closed.

Anyone who will be driving on the roads is encouraged to use First Street from Collins to Sixth Avenue NW for a detour and truck drivers should take an alternate route.

If you would like more information about Touch a Truck, you can call the Mandan Progress Organization at (701) 751-2983 or visit Visit Mandan’s website.