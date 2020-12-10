Participation is low in program to bring missing North Dakotans home

A project to help bring missing people home officially landed in western North Dakota this fall. But three months later, not a single person in one large North Dakota county has signed up.

The Morton County Sheriff says people likely just don’t know that this is an option. He wants anyone out there who has concerns about a loved one who has or may wander off, or go missing, to know there’s help available at home.

“At least probably once a month, some little kid will walk away…we have some individuals that we need help finding,” shared Sgt. Jason Krizan, with the Morton County Sheriff’s Office.

“The goal is that we want to keep people safe in North Dakota,” added Project Find Safe Director Vanessa Rovig, with Minot State University.

Project Lifesaver is an international non-profit that gives technology to local public safety agencies to save “at-risk” individuals who are prone to wandering, adults and kids. Rovig had a huge hand in bringing it to the state through an initiative that began at Minot State University, called Project Find Safe.

“We’ve got 50 bracelet supply kits that are available for families right now,” Rovig shared.

Those “at-risk” get a bracelet. On it, is a transmitter with a radio frequency unique to each one. Those have to be worn at all times.

“It has to be cut off,” Sgt. Krizan said.

Nine counties have law enforcement trained through Project Find Safe. Morton has three deputies trained as trackers.

The main contraption is a receiver, jutting out from it is the antennas.

“It’s technology from 1947,” Krizan said.

“If there’s an individual who goes and wanders, and GPS is not readily available due to some sort of disaster, or if they’re in a location, say, that GPS doesn’t have the capabilities to do, we know that FM transmitter is always going to work,” Rovig explained.

The process is relatively simple. Law enforcement enters the frequency associated with the person they are searching for. Then, they walk (or drive around if needed) pivoting and adjusting the range according to what they hear.

When there’s a beep, that means the receiver picking up the bracelet. As you get closer, it gets louder.

The transmitter has just a one-mile radius, so law enforcement has to work quickly, but as we saw in action, it works.

So what do you tell State Radio when your loved one goes missing?

“You would just call 911. You would advise them that your loved one is missing and that they are enrolled in the Project Lifesaver program,” Rovig explained.

Dispatchers contact police from there.

Sgt. Krizan says although they haven’t used Project Find Safe in the real world yet, he’s confident it will speed up bringing loved ones back home.

“It’s just to save lives. You know the faster we can find an individual that would walk away, the more likely that we’re going to find them alive,” he concluded.

Getting a bracelet won’t cost you a thing. It’s paid for by a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. To sign up, call your local law enforcement or talk to Rovig in Minot directly.

She says the goal is to get as many counties involved as possible, and all law enforcement agencies need to do is reach out to her.