Partnership Between State, Tribal Officials Aimed to Take on Oil Spills

State and tribal leaders met in the capital city all day, covering various issues from taxation, missing indigenous women, to the census and oil spills.

State leaders are partnering up with tribal officials to come up with a plan in the case of another oil spill.

Less than two months ago, an estimated 383,000 gallons of oil leaked in North Dakota through the keystone pipeline.

Now, the state is in talks with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to help develop a response plan in case of another spill.

“I think the stateside response is there to help us. I think it’s the oil company’s response team that’s not showing any type of interest as far as helping the tribe,” shares Mike Faith, the Chairman of Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Faith believes funds would allow a quicker response to oil spills on the reservation.

“We want an emergency response team of our own. And that’s all we’re asking. We’re looking for funds from any place to give us a fighting chance at that. If something happens, when it happens we can help. And also help ourselves,” explains Faith.

The last oil spill affected just over 22,000 square feet in the eastern part of the state.

The state plans on working with each tribes emergency managers to come up with a plan and assist the tribes in coming up with federal grant money.

“Partner with Standing Rock in putting together exercise scenarios so we can train our plans, our response and our communication and coordination between the tribe and the state. And any other jurisdiction that might come help in a response scenarios like that,” explains Cody Schulz, Director of North Dakota Homeland Security.

According to Scholz, in the matter of an oil spill there are certain steps that need to be taken.

Priority No. 1, stop the source of the leak.

Afterward, minimize the impact by stopping the oil from flowing downstream if it’s in water or expanding on land.

Last but not least, remove the oil from the damaged area.

“We facilitate with state government, federal government and the tribal government as it relates to the response. We want to make sure we are taking a whole government approach to the response on these things. And we work with anybody that can help,” shares Schulz.

Schulz also recommended tribes take necessary measures for natural disasters such as flooding in the spring.