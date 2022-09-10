MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A huge community get together was held and had almost anything you can imagine.

Party by the Park is a completely free event for the whole family, meant to bring Minot together in a central meeting location.

Eagles Wings Community Fellowship say they have been doing this for years but this year they went all out.

“It’s a really good question because planning takes a lot of time. We start maybe 3 or 4 months before, just for planning all these stand and tents,” said Eagles Wings Spanish Pastor, David Espinoza.

Party by the Park went from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, where they had racing pigs, ax throwing, food, and a car show.

Eagles Wing wanted to make sure that people of all ages could come and enjoy their event.

“It brings me great joy just to see everybody out here having a good time, having a positive experience and just being able to bless this great community and I see people having fun laughing, eating and it’s a great feeling,” added Eagles Wings Pastor, Travis Hovde.

This event was not just for those who are apart of the church, it was truly for anyone who wanted to enjoy the nice weather outside with the community and their family.

Eagles Wings felt the need for an event like this where a church put on an event for the Minot area.

“For us that’s important because sometimes the people have in mind that the church’s staff or church programs or activities is just inside and we don’t do anything to reach the community,” said Espinoza.

Last Party by the Park they had over 1,000 people in attendance and they hope to beat that number this year.

The fan favorite from the Party by the Park was Daryl’s Racing Pigs.