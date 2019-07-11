Party under the cow: ND Country Fest is here

It’s time again to put on your cowboy boots and hat — Country Fest starts tonight.

The third annual festival takes place in New Salem right under the well-known Salem Sue cow.

“The more people we bring into the town, the more it’s going to be positive for the community revenue-wise,” said Bob Bliss/Media and Sponsorship Director of ND Country Fest. “Plus, a big part of North Dakota Country Fest is giving back.”

Tonight’s show is free and 100 percent of the proceeds go toward local FFA and 4H Clubs.

ND Country Fest partnered with Action Motor Sports in order to raise money for six rural fire departments. They will be raffling off two ATVs in order to purchase a new fire truck.

Bliss says they are expecting a good crowd — bigger than last year. Since the product ND Country Fest is offering is entertainment, the better the experience, the better for the crowds.

He said they listen to their audience as to what they want and they build the experience from VIP to General Admission to camping.

Camping is still open today and there are still tickets for sale.

Tomorrow night the headliners are the Charlie Daniels Band, Travis Tritt, and Daniel Bradbury.

They will also be announcing two headliners for 2020.

For all the festival information go here.

Music festivals are an awesome way to spend time jamming with your friends. Click here to find out some important things to bring.