Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Passenger numbers fell 50 percent at Minot airport in 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The pandemic caused a huge reduction in the number of passengers flying through North Dakota airports in 2020. But now those numbers are starting to increase.

The Director of the Minot International Airport says they finished last year down 50% from the previous year.

He says things did begin to pick up close to the end of the year during the holiday travel season, and as we begin the second month of 2021, he’s optimistic about this year’s numbers.

“Anecdotally I would say it’s looking fairly good. Still no business travel but we are still flying to Phoenix and Las Vegas and we do see some connecting traffic through Denver and through Minneapolis,” said Rick Feltner.

He says airlines like Delta have also released their flight schedule for 2021, increasing the number of flights they’ll offer for more passengers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Vaccine Distribution

Masks at Airport

Bus App

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/1

After the Whistle: Get to know the Kenmare Honkers

California Highway 1 Collapse

Weeds Study

After the Whistle: Mic'd Up w/ Minot Girl's Basketball

After the Whistle: Champion in Archery

Videos show Rochester officers pepper-spraying 9-year-old

Local organ donor saves five lives

After the Whistle: Girl's Wrestling

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/1

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/1

A very warm start to the new week with an Arctic plunge ahead

Wild Horses

NDC FEB 1

Plays of the week

Peyton Tuhy

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News