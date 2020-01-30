Passion Projects Leading The Future For Bakken Elementary

Williston District One students are preparing now for the future of a new school..

An overpopulation in students in the District One area called for officials to build a new school in the old Hagan Indoor Pool.
But this isn’t your typical textbook and lecture style school.
This 12 million dollar project is the future, allowing students to be hands-on and apply themselves to real life applications like putting together a toy car simulating a real one..
The completion date isn’t until August, but students at Bakken Elementary are already preparing now for the change by participating in ‘Passion Projects’.. which gives the students a taste of what to expect at the new school.

“It’s all about innovation and educations changing every year. We have more technology and my education is not at all like my students education today. So I want to make sure I’m engaging my students and that they’re learning skills that they can use in the future.” says Bakken Elementary Teacher, Victoria Arneson,

They’ve already started their innovation projects by making 20 blankets to be donated to The Family Crisis Center of Williston.

