MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Thursday night, grab your favorite blanket and head over to the Oak Park Theater because, at 7 p.m., you can watch the Disney Movie “Up” with your family.

Cornerstone Chiropractor, Vibeto Orthodontics, and Reveal Aesthetics want to show their appreciation for the Minot community, and they’re doing it with a movie night.

This is just one more example of how locally-owned businesses show their appreciation to the Minot community.

“We’re covering the popcorn, the drink, and the movie,” stated Chiropractor, Dr. William Fielbader. “Lots of other snacks will be available there as well. Our three firms that are sponsoring this appreciation day truly value our patients. This is a tiny thing we can do to show that, and bring some people out to have a little fun.”

“There’s plenty of room for people to stop by,” added Chiropractor, Dr. Matthew Hanson, “and we really appreciate it. We wouldn’t be able to do this without our awesome patients.”

These businesses know that winter is a time for seasonal depression, and what better way to get out of your house than to see a movie?