BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reported that a patient at the ND State Hospital in Jamestown, 28-year-old Jeffrey Cofresi, has escaped from the building, and that law enforcement is currently attempting to locate him.

Jeffery is a Hispanic male who is 5’10 tall and weighs 180 pounds. Both his hair and eyes are brown. He also has a tattoo on his wrist, as well as a scar and a second tattoo on his neck. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a white logo, black sweatpants, and black Crocs.

Jeffrey was last seen walking westbound from the ND State Hospital Campus near State Hospital Road in Jamestown. Cofresi is stated to have violent tendencies, and no member of the public is advised to make contact should they encounter him.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol, as well as local agencies, are currently searching for Jeffrey. If you have any information regarding his location, you are asked to dial 911 immediately.