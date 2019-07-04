Patients Say Hospitals’ Reaction to the Opioid Crisis Puts Them in a Tough Spot

The fight against the opioid crisis continues.

Back in January, we told you that the highest number of opioids prescribed in the state was in Burleigh County. Ever since the report, Sanford has taken a step back to re-evaluate how many prescriptions they’re writing, and how they can reduce the number of patients taking narcotics.

But this has been a difficult process for patients.

In 2016, the Centers for Disease Control released guidelines for prescribing opioids for chronic pain, and they were quickly picked up by hospitals and pain clinics nationwide.

Hospitals in North Dakota, including Sanford and CHI St. Alexius, have looked to these for guidance.

In simple terms, these guidelines outline how to wean patients to reduced dosages, or off of opioids.

Sanford Pain Physician Dr. Laura Matzke explains, “We are essentially taking the stance and stepping back and looking at all of our practices as a whole, and saying ‘Are we in accordance with everyone else around us?’.”

But the CDC has actually gone back on the guidelines, saying they’re being misinterpreted. A letter from the CDC Director says they don’t endorse abrupt dose reductions.

Chronic Pain Patient Jamie Stewart shares, “It’s a matter of applying the right band-aid to allow me to have a quality of life.”

We heard from several patients who say, with little warning, they were told they would need to begin weaning, immediately.

Jamie Stewart, who has been on opioids for a chronic nervous system condition for 10 years, says he was told to comply or find another doctor. So, he left.

He adds, “Now, I’m without managed care, and the managed care that I did have was force-weaning me, so I’m at a point now where things are not as good as they were two months ago, let’s put it that way.”

Stewart says now, he really has to prioritize tasks each day and rest a lot in between.

We asked Dr. Matzke, “Are the doctors doing the right thing in this case by giving him a couple of months to wean off of ten years worth of opioids?”

She responded, “Again, I don’t know the patient personally, but really it depends on whether or not I feel that person would benefit from opioids. Really deciding, ‘Okay, do you know how you would function without opioids?’ Because if you don’t, I think it’s worth at least trying.”

Dr. Matzke assured us they’re treating patients on an individual basis, and they have the patients best interest at heart. She says high dosages of opioids, in the long-run, can decline your health and even kill you.

Stewart adds, “And that’s what this should be all about: taking care of the patients in the safest way possible and to provide them the best quality of life. I don’t think that’s too much to ask. I don’t see how we got so far from there in such a short amount of time.”

Stewart says he hopes to live opioid-free one day, but he hasn’t found the cure yet.

Dr. Matzke told us they’ve cut opioid prescriptions by 28 to 30 percent since 2016. She emphasizes that’s the goal, putting an end to the crisis.

Many states, including North Dakota, have tried to pass the 2016 CDC guidelines as law.

House Bill 1063 was an example of this during the 2019 session. Republican Representative George Keiser was one of the sponsors.

He says the bill is specific to North Dakota’s worker’s compensation program.

Barring some exclusions, like cancer-treatment and end-of-life care, the legislation dictates how long patients can be prescribed narcotics at home.

The Bismarck Representative shares, “Continuous treatment, longterm treatment on opioids is really the last solution that we should ever want to consider. We want to get people feeling better, back to work and off the opioid prescription.”

The bill ultimately failed, but Representative Keiser says the proposal will be back in 2021.