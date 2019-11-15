Patterson Lake water level being lowered over next 2 weeks

DICKINSON — To prevent future problems for one water system, an agency is now taking action.

The Bureau of Reclamation is lowering the water level in Patterson Lake, near Dickinson — by about a foot over the next two weeks — so water can flow out of the Dickinson Dam gate and spillway system throughout the winter.

The manager for the area said although ice has formed, they still have high water flows from the Heart River that directly flows into the lake.

So, the agency said lowering these water levels now will prevent ice build-up.

Now, changing water elevations create dangerous areas of thin ice, so people ice fishing need to use caution.

The fluctuating water levels also change the conditions of the ice, without warning.