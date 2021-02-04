Paw Art fundraiser wants a picture of your pet

Bismarck Public School Foundation and the Central Dakota Humane Society are looking for all the cool cats, kittens, and dogs.

For the first time, the two organizations have teamed up to do Paw Art – a collaborative fundraiser asking those to submit photos of their pets, with a twenty dollar donation.

Then, it’s turned into a masterpiece by one of the many BPS students.

Once completed, they will send you back the original art.

BPS Foundation Development Director says the district is always looking for way to partner up with the community.

“We just thought this was a really fantastic opportunity for our students to become involved in an active fundraiser that not only helps their fellow students and the students within our district. But also it helps people outside and just what it takes to be a good citizen of your community,” said Development Director Stacey Lang.

Lang says they have already received pictures of cows, turtles and horses.

If you want to find out how you can submit your pet, click here.