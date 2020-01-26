Pay if Forward – Minot

Sometimes it’s the little things we take for granted like the ability to wash clothes, take out the garbage or even make ourselves a hot meal. But for some having a disability or just not being as capable as you used to be can be a struggle.

“We as healthy people take a lot of things for granted.” says, Pay it Forward Co-creator, Paige Roberts.

Having a disability or even just getting older could cause many limitations and doing simple tasks around the house can be a hassle, something Roberts witnessed first-hand.

“My dad was disabled. My dad was a double amputee and he was a daily dialysis patient. I understood the struggles first hand. I wasn’t living in Tennessee where I’m originally from when it happened, but I was travelling back and forth. Thank God he had a great supportive system from my mom.” says Roberts.

With her mothers support, her father was able to live a substainable lifestyle, but there were still many challenges that later in life set a lightbulb off in Roberts head.

“This program was started to help those who maybe need a little extra hand around the house. We’re talking leaking faucets, can’t change a ceiling light, rolling the carpet.” Roberts says.

She’s reffering to Pay it Foward, a program started between her and her friend, Miranda Heslar, to help those who could use assistance day to day, and one Minot parent who’s son has leukodystrophy, a rare neurological disability says programs like these are well over due.

“I’m really excited about the whole program, taking care of my son all while still having to maintain the house is challenging, and Paying it Forward itself is just a beautiful thing and I think the population of eldery and disabled people are sometimes under served.” says Amanda Burner

Roberts says, Pay it Forward is growing, and hopes one day to be able to assist people at all times, in all ways.

“We know that this is a huge need in Minot and they aren’t getting all the attention they deserve. We already have three busineses that are on board to supply services for things like window repairs and snow removal, you know. So we’re doing all we can to make sure they can get all the help they need.” says Roberts.

Roberts says they encourage businesses and individuals to help ‘Pay it Forward’ by becoming a volunteer and offering your services.