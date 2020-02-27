Pay it Forward in Minot is Ready to Help Those in Need

Sometimes it’s the little things we take for granted, like the ability to wash clothes, take out the garbage or even make ourselves a hot meal, but for someone who has a disability or isn’t as capable as they used to be, it can be a hassle.

The Pay it Forward program in Minot started as just a simple idea to give a little hand to those who need it around the house.

The plan was to get local volunteers and businesses around the area to join in by offering their services, and just a month ago, three businesses were on board. Now, eight businesses have stepped up.

So, Pay it Forward opened a registration online for those who need assistance.

“We are hoping that some individuals do start letting us know what we might be able to help them with and assist them with,” said Pay it Forward co-owner Miranda Heisler.

For directions on how to register, visit the Pay it Forward Facebook page by Clicking Here

