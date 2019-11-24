Paying It Forward

For three years the Community Cupboard of Underwood thrift store has sold non-perishable-foods like, toiletries, baby supplies and much more using the proceeds to help those in need. After having much success serving nearly 200 families they felt the need to up their efforts.

Now they have turned their thoughts into actions by accepting free-will donations with the purchase of anything from the store.

“We really didn’t know that there was a hunger need in Mclain County, but all of a sudden there were lines of cars wrapping around our city hall of people in need of food. ” says Harmony Higbie, President of store.

After feeding and clothing over 200 families, the store wanted to amp their efforts.

“A couple Saturdays during the month now we open up to the public to shop for clothing and any house wear goods for free will donation.” says Christine Pederson-Nagy, Store Owner.

“Me and my son have definitely benefited from this, a few months ago our house burned down leaving us with no body and..we were just in a tight situation, but after hearing about this.. we are very grateful to have a place where we can get necessities without any money.” says Mary Chastins, benefiting family.

“We plan to continue serving whatever needs there are in our community, Mclain County, whether that be food or physical items, furniture that people need as they are getting established in our communities.” Higbie says.

