MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The most thrilling eight seconds in sports has made its way to North Dakota to crown a champion.

The Minot Auditorium will be holding its second-ever Minot Y’s Men’s PBR.

Bull riding fans will be on the edge of their seats as some of the top bullriders in the world compete for the King of the North title.

At the end of this two-day event, a $100,000 bonus paycheck will be awarded to the rider with the top score throughout the past 12 events.

Many riders are in Minot for the first time and look forward to competing for the title.

“I’m very excited to come here to bull ride here. This event is in a good venue and it’s the finals for the King of the North. It’s another dream come true for me, one more final, different association but I come here hoping to win,” said 3-time PBR World Champion, Silvano Alves.

For more information on Minot Y’s Men’s PBR, visit Minot Y’s Men’s PBR website.