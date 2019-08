Photo: Nate Gustafson

“[For] some people, cops are heroes,” Rolette County Sheriff, Nate Gustafson said. “These two little dudes taught me heroes come in all shapes, sizes, and ages.”

Rolette County Sheriff’s Office, Belcourt Police Department, and Bottineau Sheriff’s Office went shopping at Walmart for two young boys from Belcourt. One who had open-heart surgery, and another a bad accident.



“Meeting them today put a little pep in my step,” Gustafson said.