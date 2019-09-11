Peace Garden Memorial

18 years ago today, planes struck both World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon changing the lives of many.

And a piece of that history lies here — in North Dakota at the International Peace Garden.

It’s been 18 years since 9/11, but this debris here at the international peace garden is a constant reminder of that tragic day.

Over 100 people gathered at the Peace Garden as a day of reflection from a horrifying tragedy that took place on 9/11.

Actual Debris FROM THE TWIN TOWERS, placed at the garden in 2002, made it that much more memorable for first responders, even ones here in North Dakota. It’s not something they will ever forget.”

We spoke with, Christopher Aberle, Captain Minot Fire Department, and he said “One of the guys said, hey, somethings going on on TV and we all rushed into the living quarters where our tv is and we all just stood there in “aww” for hours. There were no calls, nothing, later that day there were some calls, but I think the whole world was on the TV watching the events unfold.”



Events that would leave an everlasting affect on many American lives, even those who were too young to remember.

We also spoke to, Therese Haberman, and she said Just because it’s something that happened in the past doesn’t mean it doesn’t still affect us, because of 9-11 , now airport security is heightened and it just affects everyone and it makes everyone a little bit more on edge when traveling because they understand like the dangers of it”



“Every year the international peace garden hosts a 9/11 memorial to not only reflect on this tragic event but to show that our nation still stands strong.



