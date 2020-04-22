Peace Lutheran Church in Burlington Filled the Pews, But Not With Real People

Members of the Peace Lutheran Church in Burlington came together as a congregation to fill the pews — not personally, but with drawings and pictures of themselves, instead.

The idea was to give their pastor something, or in this case, someone, to look at when she comes in to preach online services on Sundays.

Ministerial Associate of the church says the congregation just wanted to try something creative and show appreciation to their pastor.

“She was so overwhelmed when she saw it that she cried and it was just tears of joy,” Ministerial Associate of Peace Lutheran Church Mary Kester said.

There were more than 50 pictures and drawings scattered around the pews.