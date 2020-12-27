Peaceful protestors in New Town hoping to stop animal abuse

A protest in New Town took place this Saturday evening following an alleged attack on a dog.

New Town Resident Javanna Foote said, “December 18th on Friday I was coming home from work, my coworker was dropping me off, but we heard some pounding noises followed by a dog crying.”

Foote said she witnessed her neighbor on the third floor of Fox Run Apartment Complex punching his dog repeatedly.

“I did all proper procedures in reporting abuse and nothing was done about it. Police told me to wait until Monday to report it.” she said.

Foote says she waited and called again, only to have, what she says, her report slid under the rug once more.

So, she says she took to Facebook.

“I posted about my experiences on reporting this abuse and a lot of people have responded to it such as Jacqueline,” she said.

Jacqueline Hayward-Spegal, who is the board president of the non-profit Stanley Animal Rescue Group, hopped on board immediately once she caught wind of Foote’s post.

“I told her that I would be happy to try to see if we could get the owner to surrender the dog and if they wouldn’t surrender the dog then we were going to have a peaceful protest and that’s what we are here today doing,” Hayward-Spegal said.

In hopes of stopping the alleged actions, Hayward-Spegal, Foote, and over a dozen others met outside the man’s apartment begging him to give up the dog.

“We have people that are willing to adopt the dog and do any training and reacclimating that needs to be done,” Hayward-Spegal said.

Hayward-Spegal says their hope is to just give the dog another chance at life at no cost to the owner.

“I have left surrender documents throughout the building because I don’t know which apartment is his, but we can do a no questions asked surrender and we’re happy to do that if he’s willing to surrender the dog he doesn’t have to fill out any information about why, just surrender it, no questions will be asked,” she said.

KX News has reached out to both tribal law enforcement and animal control for more information on the situation but has not yet received a response, and from what we know, the dog is still not retrieved.