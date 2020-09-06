Peaceful protestors speak out at “MAGA” Boat Parade

A couple of weeks ago we showed you a President Trump-themed boat parade in the Capital City

Hundreds of boats on the Missouri, in support of re-electing him.

Today, another group dawned their watercraft with Trump-flags and took to Lake Sakakawea, this time, there was bigger opposition.

Protestor Casey Buchmann said, “No matter how many people show up, you’re still making a statement.”

Although small in numbers, Anti-Trump protestors stood firm this morning on the shores of Lake Sakakawea, in Pick City, North Dakota, as a “Make America Great Again” boat parade rode by.

“We are here to show our opposition to Donald Trump, we are not against his supporters, we’re not against the flotilla that they have going, that has nothing to do with our purpose or our mission.” Protestor Stacey Buckman said.

Buckman says their purpose is to raise awareness that something isn’t right, and this group says the blame belongs to the man in the oval office.

“Over the last four years of the Trump presidency society has changed. There has always been an undercurrent of unrest, but what we are seeing now is a huge amount of violence and volatility that has come to the forefront,” she said.

The group stood in solidarity, despite others not fully agreeing with their mission.

“You’re still making a statement. You’re still creating that thorn in somebody’s side to where it might make them think or it might make them mad, you kind of saw that earlier when that gentleman intruded on us.” Buchmann said.

Buchmann is one of the lead organizers of this peaceful protest and he says a part of his influence to speak out was from the late Civil Rights leader John Lewis.

“To me, John Lewis was a person of greatness and what he stood for and his emphasis on “Good Trouble”. Good trouble, good necessary trouble, is how we get things pushed forward.” he said.

He says their way of getting things pushed forward does require a fight, but not by way of physical violence.

“As a person, as a U.S. citizen, as a North Dakota citizen, we need to exercise that right to vote and also look at and educate yourself,” Buchmann said.

Buchmann and the crew stayed out on the lake until about 3:00 p.m., before packing up and heading out.