Peacock Alley in Bismarck closed until August for renovations

The historic Peacock Alley restaurant in downtown Bismarck is getting an upgrade.

The owner announced the business will be closed for an extensive remodel and expansion. This will be the biggest in remodel the establishment has had in their 87-year history. Part of the remodel will include refurbishing the interior, building new restrooms, and opening a new bar in the basement. And all the historic photos will remain on the walls because they have so many memories attached to them.

“We’re not going to be replacing the history, we’re going to be embracing the history. and we’re going to really showcase things in a historical way,” said Dale Zimmerman/Owner of Peacock Alley.

During this time the restaurant will remain closed. The new Peacock Alley will be open for business again in August 2020.

