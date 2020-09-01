Peacock Alley in Bismarck reopens after renovations

The oldest restaurant and bar in North Dakota is welcoming back customers starting Wednesday.

Peacock Alley closed back in March due to the pandemic and instead of opening their doors for take out, they decided to use the time to revamp the historic location.

People can expect to see changes to the bar, new art work and a makeover to the kitchen.

The owner tells KX that taking this time off to renovate saved them time as the initial plans would have taken until the end of the year.

“We had this plan of doing a remodel of the Peacock Alley for the rest of the year, and we talked with the business owner, we talked with the contractor and the architects and said is there a way if we stay closed for a couple of months can we get all the remodeling done instead of taking eight months to do it and get it done in two?” said Dale Zimmerman, the restaurant owner.

The restaurant is set to open its doors Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 4 p.m.