Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day display up at Minot hotel

After nearly 8 decades, the remains of a Mandan soldier killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor has been returned home.

His photo will be displayed this weekend along with three other North Dakotan Naval Soldiers killed on that day, who have already been identified.

The display is usually presented at various senior facilities during the weekend leading up to the tragic December 7th date, but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic they were forced to only be at the Grand Hotel in Minot and a new location, The Pioneer Village.

One organizer tells us it’s important to keep history alive, especially as more North Dakotan soldiers are identified.

“I just got the remains of my brother back from the Vietnam era and so it really touches home to me having went through getting my brothers remains back and now seeing these gentleman from Pearl Harbor.” Board Member with The Pioneer Village Sue Bergan said.

The display is filled with each soldier’s history and can be viewed at any time until Monday, during regular hotel hours.