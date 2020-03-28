Pebble Creek Golf Course opens Saturday

1  of  2
40 Trinity Hospital staff in self-quarantine No lockdown order for North Dakota
Though it’s probably been the last thing on our minds, this is some welcome news.

The driving range at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Bismarck opens on Saturday. Driving range hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, depending on the weather.

As you might imagine, a lot of people will want to get out and hit. Reservations are being taken in advance, for 20-minute increments.

No cash will be taken on-site. Payments will only be made over the phone when you place your reservation.

Sanitized range balls will be delivered when you arrive, cleaned and disinfected by gloved staff.

Driving range stations will be at least 10 feet apart to apply with social distancing guidelines.

