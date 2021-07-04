Pedestrian dies in Fatal Crash on Highway 83

A 35-year-old Mandaree woman was pronounced dead after being hit by a semi while she was walking along Highway 83 from Wilton to Bismarck on Saturday morning, July 3, at 1:52 a.m.

The semi, which was driven by a 47-year-old man from Velva, was attempting to pass another semi on the highway by traveling in the left lane. He was unable to avoid the Mandaree woman, hitting her and then pulling over to the side of the road.

The woman, who has been identified as Sandra Finley, was transported to CHI St. Alexius-Bismarck and was then transferred to Sanford-Fargo where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.