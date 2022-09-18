McHENRY, ND (KXNET) — On Sunday September 18th, there was a street dance in McHenry in Foster County.

Just before 3 AM, a Ford explorer hit a pedestrian walking on Jones Street directly east of Hohneck Street.

Emergency crews took the pedestrian to the Carrington hospital. The pedestrian later died from injuries.



The North Dakota Highway Patrol, and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal investigations are still investigating the accident.

The names of the parties involved will be released at a later date, after law enforcement notifies the families.