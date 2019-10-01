Pediatric Dentistry Opens in Bismarck

Pediatric Dentistry specializes in dental care for children ages 1 to 18.

Owner Larry Steininger performs fillings, crowns, and more.

He also offers a free well-baby dental visit for children under 2 years old.

Steininger has been a dentist for over 12 years and is one of the few board-certified pediatric dentists in the region.

The business opened 2 weeks ago and the owner says there is a need for this in the community.

“As a Pediatric Dentistry, my goal was to have an educational and fun environment for children in Bismarck and Mandan. So, it’s important to educate those patients and their parents about the importance of coming in to see a dentist early in their lifetime,” said Steininger.

Pediatric Dentistry is located in Northbrook Mall across from China Garden.

Address: 1929 N Washington Street.

Phone number: 701-751-7555