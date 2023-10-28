BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — They say it takes a village to raise a child — and at Pediatric Partners in Bismarck, it takes dedicated staff and a variety of therapy to do just that.

Pediatric Partners was founded in Fargo, ND in July of 2007 by three therapists.

Since the beginning, they have grown their services to include Early Intervention, Applied Behavior Analysis and Mental Health Counseling. The organization employs more than 150 highly skilled pediatric experts and professionals, with locations in Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, and Thief River Falls, Minnesota.

“We provide occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy,” explains Mental Health Programs Manager Cody McCormick. “We also started our Applied Behavior Analysis, our ABA program, for children with autism. And that was started last November, so we’ve seen a lot of growth in that. And in addition to that we do have the mental health counseling program, where we see kids 2-18. Obviously there’s no hard cut off, so really it’s 21 if you’ve been with us for a while. And we see kids with a variety of different deficits. And it could be social skills. It could be fine or gross motor. It could be coping with something different. It could be daily life skills. Communication skills. There’s a variety of issues we address.”, McCormick says.

Pediatric Partners strives to provide coordinated and high-quality pediatric therapy services in the best environment for all children in order to expand their independence and confidence.

Their goal is to be a resource for children and their families when it comes to all aspects of child development. In addition to physical, occupational, and speech therapy services, they provide mental health services as well.

“We have four great providers,” McCormick. “We have immediate availability for families and kiddos to come in.”

The clinic’s main focus is its clients, they say, and their priority is to compassionately partner with families to help children reach their maximum functioning potential, so they can laugh, love, and live life to the fullest.

