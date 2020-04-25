Pediatric Therapy in Minot continues to spread awareness for Autism

The CDC has reported that approximately 1 in 54 children in the US are diagnosed with an autism disorder.

To raise awareness, the therapy clinic planned to hold it’s 3rd annual “Minot Walk For Autism” today, but due to COVID-19, they were forced to cancel.

As a way to keep the cause going, they asked people in the community to wear blue, and walk around the neighborhood or anywhere they else could find.

“I think it’s really important to know there are so many kids and adults in our community and the more that we’re able to know about autism the more able we are to include them.” Center for Pediatric Therapy Organizer Kylee Geer said.