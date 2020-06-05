Pediatrician gives advice on how to talk to your kids about protests, coronavirus

With all the protests taking place around the country, you might be wondering how to talk to your kids.

WDAY talked with Sanford Pediatrician Stephanie Hanson who says you should do it carefully but get to the point.

She says kids are usually more informed about issues like riots and coronavirus than parents think they are.

It could come from TV, social media or other sources, but often times it comes from overhearing adults — so parents need to be careful about their own conversations.

“They’re still overhearing conversations, they’re sensing tension and anxiety in their parents, so they know that something’s going on and that there’s some uncomfortable things happening,” said Hanson.

Hanson says kids could start showing signs of awareness as early as the toddler age.