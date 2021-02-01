Peer recovery specialist says the pandemic has impacted addiction recovery

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. At least a half-dozen companies that make or distribute prescription opioid painkillers are facing a federal criminal investigation of their roles in a nationwide addiction and overdose crisis. The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, citing unnamed sources familiar with the probe. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

The coronavirus has impacted the recovery process for those on the Fort Berthold Reservation. That’s according to a peer recovery specialist from The Door, an addiction recovery center in New Town.

Rachelle Baker says a few people have relapsed because they’re spending time alone at home, and because of complacency. She says there’s also been an increase in people asking for help.

The group has had to adjust to continue to guide people through recovery, like Zoom meetings and in-person, but with reduced capacity.

“We have people from different states coming on. We’ve had people who are down in treatment centers in Florida or wherever they are and they’re jumping on the Zoom meetings. They’re way down there but we’re here at home and we’re supporting them,” said Baker.

She adds that opioids and meth have been among the biggest drug problems in the community.

