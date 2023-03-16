MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Seeking help when in a crisis can be a difficult thing to do.

And while many think of professional help and medications as problem solvers, there is another option that can be tried alongside those traditional methods.

“You might have appointments, you might have a therapist you go see, a doctor, or something like that. But how do you live your life between appointments and how do you work toward a better life? How do you understand what are my strengths and this is what I can do with my life? And that’s really the strength of peer support,” said Tamra Huesers, a recovery coordinator for the Harmony Center.

Peer support specialists offer a unique perspective to those who are working toward recovery from mental health and substance use disorders.

The specialists provide knowledge through their own lived experiences.

“When people have seen my success or seen the way that I’ve been able to navigate my way through recovery or mental health. They see and they’re like ‘Wow, I want to do something like that.’ And so it’s almost inspiring, gives them hope too that If I can make it through, then hey, why can’t they? Come along for the ride,” said Kenzie Larson, a peer support specialist for Independence, Inc.

Seeking help can be a problem for many people.

And Together With Veterans in Minot is aiming to break the stigma for military personnel.

“People in general, they’re afraid to ask for that help and they’re afraid to seek it out, but veterans even more so. They’re even more reluctant to ask for that help and reach out for that mental health help, things like that. And we’re hoping that this’ll work as an option for that and give them the help and be willing to come to us and say, ‘Hey. This is what I think we need and what we’d like to do,” said David Van Lith, a peer support specialist for Together With Veterans.

And there is no set timeline for when peer support should be completed.

The person seeking support can decide when they’re ready to stop.

“Being an individual in long-term recovery, I didn’t have one of those people when I first got into recovery so I didn’t know what to expect with what life would bring without the use of substances. So having an individual there that understands what it’s gonna be like, what it can be like, is a tremendous help,” said Kevin Purdue, the peer support specialist supervisor for the Minot Area Recovery Community Organization.

All of these organizations offer their peer-to-peer support services for free.

Together with Veterans will be hosting a vet-to-vet peer connect at the Minot Auditorium on March 21 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Veteran-related topics in the local community will be discussed.

It’s open to all veterans, active duty members, and their families.