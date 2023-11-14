MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Harmony Center is under new management and they are looking to expand.

Anyone who is 18 and older and identifies as having a mental health concern can attend Peer Vision.

“Peer Vision for Mental Health is a newer nonprofit and our focus is really promoting peer support as a mechanism of helping people who are dealing with mental health issues. And so we um directly provide some services now through the Harmony Center and we are also hoping to build to widen the scope of peer support in the state,” said Tamra Huesers, the executive director of Peer Vision and Mental Health Recovery Coordinator at Harmony Center.

Over the past few years, management isn’t the only thing that has changed with Peer Vision.

Isaiah Keller says when it was first introduced to North Dakota, the big focus was substance abuse.

Minot is still pretty new to behavioral health and it doesn’t have quite the number of services and support the bigger cities have.

“So now we are seeing a lot of people with mental health diagnosis or issues receive help and also even more specialized groups of people like veterans and those that have suffered some serious trauma,” said Isaiah Keller, the director of Peer Vision and administrator at All of Us In Recovery.

Officially they have 127 enrolled members but this does not count those who walk in or just call.

They pride themselves on saying they are not a clinic, but they still have ways to help those with trauma.

“If somebody comes in and they are having a really bad day with anxiety for instance. So I myself have experience with having an anxiety disorder. So I can take what I have learned from myself in my own treatment which is what peer support is about sharing my own experience just like Isaiah said being vulnerable and opening up about my experience,” said Huesers.

What makes them stand out from other organizations is they are peer-run and employees have pasts with trauma.

Keller says drawing on their testimony and past experiences to help people in their time of darkness has really proven incredibly effective.

“Any support is greatly appreciated and it doesn’t have to be monetary. It could be just calling us, letting us know that you support us. It could be a card a letter whatever people feel upon their heart,” said Keller.

He says that not only does it make an impact on those they help, but also on those providing the support.

Kx News spoke with one person who comes to peer vision.

“I have some mental health issues and I just wanted to see what is outside the community and see more support groups and all of that,” said Andrea.

Computer classes and cooking classes are just some of the activities at the center. They even have a treadmill for clients to use.

“They do card games and then we have support groups. and we do bingo. They have board games here that people can play.” said Andrea.

They are open during the week but are closed on the weekends.