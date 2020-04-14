Live Now
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

People are buying more alcohol to drink at home

Liquor stores across the state are seeing an uptick in sales as more people are staying home.

The Landing in Minot, for example, closed their doors after Gov. Doug Burgum ordered all bars closed to the public. But, the bar also doubles as a liquor store.

We spoke to one employee who says even though the bar is closed, they are lucky to still have money coming in from the other side.

“I think with the liquor industry, people kind of get in habits. So let’s say Friday night, you get off work, you stop at the bar, you have a few drinks, that’s not available now. So now they are stopping at the liquor store or having it delivered to their home,” said Shauna Downing.

The store is open to the public, but is only allowing five customers in the store at a time.

