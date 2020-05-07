People are celebrating Mother’s Day differently because of COVID-19

Mom’s — they do so much for us. So, Mother’s Day is the perfect day to show our appreciation for them.

Mother’s Day this year is unlike any other year.

Some of us can’t spend the day with our mom, so we have to do things like video chat or send a gift through the mail. And that means some people are doing things they’ve never done before.

“I never buy flowers for Mother’s Day, actually, so this is a first!” said Amber Vadala, customer.

Vadala is picking up five bouquets for five special women in her life — not just her mom.

“And then, my best friend, actually. She called me and was very upset, and I just thought, ‘You’re one of the best moms that I know.’ Her difficult time made me wake up and kind of realize that there’s a lot of my mom friends that could use a little extra love right now,” said Vadala.

To make sure all moms feel the love on Sunday, Niki Brose and her team at Flower Central in Minot are busy making bouquets.

She’s been in the flower business for 30 years and said this is one of the busiest Mother’s Days she can remember.

“If you can’t go see mom in the nursing home, or assisted living or things like that, you send them flowers,” Brose said.

But, COVID-19 is affecting who they can deliver to. Assisted living homes are OK, but the hospital isn’t.

“They’re busy with their patients and they don’t have time to deliver flowers. And, it’s just too risky for patients,” Brose said.

It’s also affected the way they operate. Only a few people are allowed inside the shop at a time. She’s asking people to put their orders in now, so there isn’t a big rush.

And when you make your order, you may notice some flowers aren’t available for your Mother’s Day bouquet.

“When the airlines shut down and the transportation issue came into play, there were things and still are things that were not able to get,” Brose said.

Did you want to sign cards?

So how will these mothers be spending their special day?

“Probably just cooking with my kids. My daughter loves flowers, and she loves to cook and things like that. My son and I will jump on the trampoline,” Vadala said.

“We celebrate Mother’s Day after Mother’s Day because by Saturday, Sunday, I’m tired and I just want to relax. So, we just kind of hang out and we’ll usually have dinner with my parents,” Brose said.

“Do they usually get you flowers?”

“No, they know not to get me flowers,” Brose said.

People are expected to spend $8 more this year on Mother’s Day gifts, for an average of $205, according to the National Retail Federation.