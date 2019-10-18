People gather to pray for days at the ND State Capitol

BISMARCK — A grassroots movement is taking place, nationwide for the next couple of days.

It’s called Awaken the Dawn, and it’s going on right here in our own state.

For the next 50 hours, people will be praying on the east side of the Capitol building.

It started at 7 p.m. last night and will go until tomorrow evening.

The movement is happening around the country in all 50 state capitols and several college campuses in order to “cover our nation in prayer.”

So, how many volunteers does it take to cover three days of continuous prayer and worship?

“About 50 volunteers…So we have had a lot of people sign up and be willing to lead prayer and lead worship and kind of be tent hosts,” said Laura Backhaus, event organizer for North Dakota.

Backhaus said there are over 400 tents up across the country for the event.

For more information go here.

