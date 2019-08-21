People in Belcourt attended a drug abuse forum to try and help stop the drug epidemic

People living in Belcourt attended an open forum on Wednesday to learn about drug abuse.

“Personally invested, a year ago I lost my son to drug usage. February 14, on Valentine’s Day. It was a battle trying to save him,” said Ann Longie, mother.

Clayton Allard from the Bureau of Indian Affairs led the discussion teaching people about drugs and their effects, and the causes of overdoses. He also explained how law enforcement prosecutes drug crimes at the local level.

But, Longie understands this problem is bigger than law enforcement.

“This is a community problem and there needs to be a community effort. We can’t expect the law enforcement to do this on their own, we can’t expect the educational system to do this on their own, we can’t expect mental health to do this on their own,” Longie said. “It’s a community problem.”

This woman’s husband is a cop and has first-hand experience dealing with addicts.

“He is out there every day protecting our community and actually got injured by a person that he was trying to arrest who is an addict,” said Rhonda Belgarde-Baker, a paralegal with legal services of North Dakota. “It’s all around us.”

Her sister is still battling drug addiction.

“She’s been an addict for about, we noticed about five years ago, but she’s told us she’s been an addict since she was 16 years old and none of us knew it. She led a completely normal life,” said Belgarde-Baker.

People struggling with addiction don’t necessarily have a one-size-fits-all image. Community members also learned about the signs of addiction so they can try to help everyone in need.

Everyone’s main goal is to provide help and opportunities to people struggling so they can escape that lifestyle.

Otherwise, family members are left picking up the pieces of those who couldn’t escape

“I lost my son when he was 29 and I’m left supporting five grandkids and his wife until they get to a better place,” Longie said.

There are a few rehabilitation centers in Belcourt, but this community would like to see a service that helps recovering addicts maintain their sobriety.