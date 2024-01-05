BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re now hearing more about a woman in Bismarck who was hit and killed by a train last week.

Police say Desiree Lehnherr was struck by a train while she was walking along the tracks near Airport Road and East Front Avenue last Friday night.

Lehnherr was homeless but was known around places in Bismarck, including the United Way and Heaven’s Helpers soup cafe.

People who knew her say Lehnherr had struggled with drug addiction in recent years, but more recently, had shown signs of turning her life around.

“She was always trying to better herself, and always falling back into addiction and all the stuff that goes with it,” Mark Meier with Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe said. “But she wanted out, she wanted to better her life.”

“No, all I know is that we loved her, the best way that we knew how while she was with us, and I know she’s not struggling or in pain anymore,” Desiree’s sister Nicci Brelje said.

Brelje says police told her the train operator could see Desiree on the tracks and sounded the horn to alert her, but unfortunately, they said she didn’t get clear of the train in time.

Brelje says she’s planning a celebration of life for Desiree in March in Bismarck on what was her birthday.