People living at Fairview Lodge Motel have to vacate by tomorrow

We’ve been keeping you updated about the latest on the Fairview Lodge Motel, in Minot.

Last week the First District Health Unit issued a notice to people living in the Fairview Lodge to vacate by tomorrow.

We spoke to the Minot Police Department and they say they plan to be here to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Captain Klug: Were going to support the operation, as far as getting everybody out of there safely. Making sure that everybody that involved with the process of removing them from that premises is safe when they’re doing so.

Captain Klug also told us he does not suspect there will be a problem, but if there is, they will be here to handle the situation.

He also says, after everyone has vacated the building it will be secured to make sure that no one else can access it.

