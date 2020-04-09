People rushing to get wills done in case they get COVID-19

In the midst of the pandemic, more people are getting their wills and end-of-life documents finalized. One Bismarck attorney and certified public accountant says she’s been helping her clients curbside.

Lori Weisz says she set up a drive-through will-signing service for her clients. This is a precaution to practice social distancing while giving people some peace of mind. She says they discuss their wishes over the phone or email — and then they drive up in front of the office and sign their will while the attorney supervises outside their car window.

“Even though I don’t deal with people’s favorite issues in life, I’d like to believe that they can get a really good feeling by doing these tasks with us,” said Weisz.

She says many of her clients have had documents in place for years, but they see COVID-19 as a reminder to update them because their financial situations have changed or their families have grown.