People share their favorite holiday traditions

Baking cookies, watching Christmas movies and opening gifts are some things people do during the holidays. We stopped by the mall to see what people’s traditions are.

“Every year we open up gifts at my grandma’s on the 24th and then the next day we have our dinner,” said Jaelyn May.

“Open presents, hang out, play games,” said Breonna Burgess. “Pretty much just do any normal thing.”

“I think everybody does this, but we would like open a present on Christmas Eve,” said Nialla Johnson.

“Just one present? My mom used to like bake cookies and spend a little family time playing games, you know,” said Tevin Lewis.

“So in my family, growing up on Christmas Eve, we would always go to Christmas Eve service,” said Lucas Shaver. “And when we got back, we would go to my grandparent’s house and have cookies, my grandma’s famous sugar cookies and coffee and stuff like that, and we would always open one gift on Christmas Eve.”

“My birthday is actually on Christmas Eve so we did not open a present on Christmas Eve, but we would make cookies for Santa,” said Tayler Shaver.

“We come from Brookings, S.D. and visit Minot, N.D. because grandma lives here,” said Rita Erickson.

“Oh typically for Christmas we stay home, we have family over. Nothing like waking up Christmas morning at home,” said Nathan Marshall. “And here is another one of our annual Christmas traditions, wait till the last minute to go shopping for mom.”