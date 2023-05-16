BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Peppa Pig is making her way to the Bismarck Event Center this November for her new show, Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party!

According to the Bismarck Event Center, the show will see Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig singing along to some of their favorite songs and are inviting children and families alike to join in the fun.

The show is scheduled for Wednesday, November 1 at 6:00 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center with presale beginning today and general ticket sales starting May 19.

For tickets and additional show information, check out the Bismarck Event Center’s website right here.