Perfect plants for indoor living during N.D. winters

Keeping your home alive with plants during the winter in North Dakota can be difficult.

However, we talked to someone who knows about seasonal plants and how to take care of them. Kevin Hollatz from Plant Perfect says plants and flowers are a great way to bring life to your house moving into the colder months ahead.

Chrysanthemums are in right now and last only a few weeks. They should die out just in time for the poinsettias to come in.







It’s easy to get trapped indoors in the winter. House plants are the way to go when it comes to keeping green in the frigid North Dakota tundra.

An easy plant to take care of is the succulent. Kevin said they need a little more sun than foliage or house plants. They can go up to a month without water.





For more information on seasonal plans, check out Plant Perfect on Facebook.