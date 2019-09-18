Perfect plants for indoor living during N.D. winters

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Keeping your home alive with plants during the winter in North Dakota can be difficult.

However, we talked to someone who knows about seasonal plants and how to take care of them. Kevin Hollatz from Plant Perfect says plants and flowers are a great way to bring life to your house moving into the colder months ahead.

Chrysanthemums are in right now and last only a few weeks. They should die out just in time for the poinsettias to come in.

It’s easy to get trapped indoors in the winter. House plants are the way to go when it comes to keeping green in the frigid North Dakota tundra.

An easy plant to take care of is the succulent. Kevin said they need a little more sun than foliage or house plants. They can go up to a month without water.

For more information on seasonal plans, check out Plant Perfect on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Rescue Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rescue Dog"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast"

Tip a Cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tip a Cop"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-18-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-18-19"

Bismarck Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Marathon"

Prepare for Bismarck Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for Bismarck Marathon"

Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17"

Class A Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Volleyball Sept. 17"

Class B Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Volleyball Sept. 17"

Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17"

Preparing for Natural Disasters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparing for Natural Disasters"

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

Amy Jacobson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy Jacobson"

Bismarck High Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Tennis"

Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hemp and CBD Crops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp and CBD Crops"

Hostfest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest"

Missing Persons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Persons"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss