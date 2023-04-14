BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Tigers, jugglers, acrobats, and more are here this weekend at the Bismarck Event Center.

The Shrine Circus is there at the event center this weekend. Friday, the first show kicked off at 1:30, and the second at 7 p.m.

Taylor Aasen met with Roger Ellsworth, the Potentate of the Al Zagal Shriners, to talk more about the Shriners and why what they do is important.

“The circus has a lot to do with our philanthropy. Making kids happy, making kids healthy, it is for the kids. And it’s nothing more rewarding to us than seeing those kids smile. Throughout our area of shrine, we do 21 circuses. So, we started in Fargo. We go from here, they tear down. They set up again in Dickinson and we do four more circuses in Dickinson,” said Ellsworth.

For more information on when you can see the circus this weekend in Bismarck, visit the event center’s website.