MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Perkett Elementary School students got the chance to have a friendly competition with classmates Tuesday to see who could run the fastest.

During the field day, students also learned how to be healthy and active, and one fun activity was to see how fast they could run.

The Minot Police Department loaned a speed radar trailer to the school and students lined up on their marks.

Perkett teachers say it’s a fun way to show students great ways to exercise.



“One of our goals is to teach lifetime activity, lifetime fitness,” said Jason Steele, physical education teacher. “Get students K through 5 at the elementary school to just learn to love physical activity. And through stations like field day, they realize that its not just about going to a gym all the time. They can do different activities to remain active and busy throughout their life to lead a healthy lifestyle.”

Steele says field day happens at the end of every year and students look forward to it all year long.

The average speed of these little ones? About 13 miles per hour.

They have time to catch up to Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world, who has the world record set to just over 27 miles per hour.