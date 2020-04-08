Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Personal appearances modified for Minot’s City Council during COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

City Council meetings are a good opportunity for the community to express their opinions and have their voices heard by elected officials, but with COVID-19, only essential people are allowed inside. 

The City of Minot wants you to know you can still participate even though you can’t be there.

There will be a portal on their website where you can submit your thoughts and opinions about items on the agenda.

“This is a temporary fix to sort of a new situation for us. We want people to know that they are still being heard by their elected officials. We just want to help protect the public’s best interest, public safety and public health at the same time,” said Derek Hackett, public information officer.

Hackett said people will be able to voice their opinion in person once this is all over.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Trinity Health Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health Update"

BSC All American

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC All American"

Food Stamp Delivery Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Stamp Delivery Issues"

Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Road Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Work"

Weather and COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather and COVID-19"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7"

Surprise Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surprise Birthday"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Berthold Essentials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Essentials"

Trimlight Gender Reveal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trimlight Gender Reveal"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7"

Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Small Business Relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Relief"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Doctor on the Frontlines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor on the Frontlines"

Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

UMary Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Football"

Public Transit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Public Transit"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge