Personal appearances modified for Minot’s City Council during COVID-19

City Council meetings are a good opportunity for the community to express their opinions and have their voices heard by elected officials, but with COVID-19, only essential people are allowed inside.

The City of Minot wants you to know you can still participate even though you can’t be there.

There will be a portal on their website where you can submit your thoughts and opinions about items on the agenda.

“This is a temporary fix to sort of a new situation for us. We want people to know that they are still being heard by their elected officials. We just want to help protect the public’s best interest, public safety and public health at the same time,” said Derek Hackett, public information officer.

Hackett said people will be able to voice their opinion in person once this is all over.