Personal Care businesses set to open Friday, May 1

Salons and spas have been shut down for more than a month under Gov. Doug Burgum’s executive order. Monday, he said he expects to let businesses such as personal care workers reopen under Phase 1 this weekend.

“We do not make money if we’re not providing services,” said Nicole Wojahn, who is on the leadership team at Bombshell Salon in downtown Bismarck.

Wojahn has been working for Bombshell Salon for six years. In a normal week, she sees up to 25-30 clients. Since the shutdown, she’s had to get help financially.

“We have great bosses that were on top of helping us get situated with unemployment,” said Wojahn.

She is now eager to get back to her livelihood but there are new guidelines she will be following in order to protect salon employees and clients.

“It’s not gonna look like our typical services that we are spending time together within the salon. There’s a lot of major changes that are out of our control,” said Wojahn.

Kim Schuh has been in the personal care industry for more than 20 years and says she’s tried getting unemployment but has been unsuccessful.

“Every time I would call Job Service at the beginning of every week and they’d always say we still don’t have the guidelines, we don’t even have this set up yet,” said Schuh, Owner of Top ta Bottom Spa Services.

While loss is something many businesses have experienced during the shutdown, Schuh says she’s gained time with friends and family and is looking forward to seeing her clients again.

“Thank God I have amazing understanding clients but, you know, they too are anxious
they want to get back to normalcy,” said Schuh.

Both ladies say they agree with how Gov. Burgum has handled this situation and
are looking forward to seeing their clients despite the “new normal.”

