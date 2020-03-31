Personal Protective Equipment donation drive for hospitals in need

Habitat for Humanity Northern Lights and the Minot Association of Builders are partnering together to hold a Personal Protective Equipment donation drive this week to collect equipment for hospitals in need.

Pick-ups will be on April 1-2 in Minot, Surrey, Burlington and Ruthville. Items picked up will be delivered to Ward County Emergency Management to distribute to hospitals.

Personal Protective Equipment they are looking to collect are face masks and surgical masks (preferably N95), Tyvek suits and disposable coveralls (neoprene, rubberized, plastic), rubber gloves and neoprene gloves (preferably latex-free) and safety glasses and goggles.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Roxy Volk said she will come to your home or business to pick up any items for donation. The items can be put into her vehicle without personal contact or left on your doorstep.

If you have some extra items that you are willing/able to donate, call or text 701-852-0486 or email minot.habitat@hotmail.com.