Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Personal Protective Equipment donation drive for hospitals in need

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Habitat for Humanity Northern Lights and the Minot Association of Builders are partnering together to hold a Personal Protective Equipment donation drive this week to collect equipment for hospitals in need.

Pick-ups will be on April 1-2 in Minot, Surrey, Burlington and Ruthville. Items picked up will be delivered to Ward County Emergency Management to distribute to hospitals.

Personal Protective Equipment they are looking to collect are face masks and surgical masks (preferably N95), Tyvek suits and disposable coveralls (neoprene, rubberized, plastic), rubber gloves and neoprene gloves (preferably latex-free) and safety glasses and goggles.

Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Roxy Volk said she will come to your home or business to pick up any items for donation. The items can be put into her vehicle without personal contact or left on your doorstep.

If you have some extra items that you are willing/able to donate, call or text 701-852-0486 or email minot.habitat@hotmail.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Golf Courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Courses"

NDHSAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA"

Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Gun Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Sales"

Music Lessons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music Lessons"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31"

Medication Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medication Help"

Working from Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working from Home"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31"

Weddings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weddings"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31"

Today is the last warm day of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Today is the last warm day of the week"

Flower Shops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flower Shops"

Cheap Gas, Nowhere to Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheap Gas, Nowhere to Go"

Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Curl Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curl Sisters"

Girl Scout Cookies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Cookies"

Distancing Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distancing Outside"

Bowling Alley's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowling Alley's"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge