Pet licences needed in one ND city

A small town in North Dakota has an unusual requirement for its residents.

People in Kenmare have to register their pets with the city. The police department has received a high numbers of calls related to pets running loose in town.

A spokesperson for the city says having your furry friends registered helps reduce those calls, and could get them back home if they’re lost.

“Whether its dogs or cats, and one way we try to mitigate that issue is having people come in a register their pets so we can keep track. And this year we are also tracking if they have vaccinations as well,” says city auditor, Grant Johnson.

If you register your pet before May 1st, the fee is $5. Anytime after that will cost you $25.